Women's white sports bras: train in comfort
From challenging runs and demanding circuits to blissful yoga sessions, a well-fitting sports bra provides the support you need to stay focused. Our white sports bras come in a choice of styles to suit your preference, from light strappy options to compressive bras for comfort during high-impact workouts. Expect thoughtful design touches such as bonded seams to prevent chafing, as well as practical front-adjustable straps.
Light control for low-impact training
You're stretching out in the yoga studio. Building your core strength in a Pilates class. Refining your form and alignment at the barre. Our Nike white bras with light control give you the gentle support you need. Gently compressive fabrics hold everything in place during each pose and inversion. Meanwhile, added stretch in the material ensures you're free to move comfortably in every direction. Look out for padded styles that deliver extra coverage and a smooth outline. Or you can choose unpadded options for a barely-there feel.
High control, high focus
If you're a dedicated runner, a committed weightlifter or a serious HIIT fan, you need a sports bra that keeps everything locked down. Our Nike white sports bras in medium and high control levels give a firm, bounce-free fit. That means maximum support no matter how much you move. You'll find moulded cups that deliver a snug and compressive feel for lasting comfort and chafe-free wear. Meanwhile, adjustable straps help you get the right balance between snugness and ease of movement.
Power through tough workouts
Pushing yourself to your limits means getting sweaty. That's why we make our white sports bras from our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT fabric. Engineered fibres wick away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface so it can dry fast. We also have strategically placed mesh panels and perforations to provide extra airflow in high-heat areas. That means you'll stay cool, collected and focused for longer—so you can concentrate on smashing your goals.
Designed for comfort
We know fine margins matter in sport. That's why we pay attention to every detail of how our white sports bras are made. Think options with front-adjustable straps to help find the perfect fit (no need to twist and swivel). We also have pieces that let you customise the style. Switch from standard to racerback fits to suit your outfit and movement needs. Meanwhile, moulded cups cushion and hold your figure, while stretchy materials ensure an effortless range of motion. And with super-soft finishes, you can forget about your clothing and concentrate on your performance.
For a better world
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. We're not at our goal yet, but we're determined to get there. Want to join us on the journey? Choose Nike white sports bras with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets, and fishing nets diverted from landfills.