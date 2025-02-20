Football shoes sale: power in every stride
Experience ultimate comfort for less with our football boots sale. Since we launched Nike Strikers in 1976, we've been honoured to help take the beautiful game to ever-greater heights. Today, you'll see our footwear on the feet of the world's most successful footballers. So, whether you're a casual player or an academy hopeful, we'll set you free to achieve.
Engineered for performance
We build our football boots from the ground up, with specially designed studs for quick cuts and sudden stops. Versatile mixed-surface styles set you free to play with confidence on any terrain, while soft-ground pairs give extra grip in challenging conditions. Whatever pair you choose, expect cushioned soles that absorb impact and protect joints during the toughest matches.
Pick up the pace with a second-skin fit
The perfect pair of boots should feel like an extension of your body. That's why we design our shoes to support you as you move. Flexible cuffs hug your ankles for added protection, while moulded footbeds support the arches of your feet. Let your feet breathe with our precision-added air holes, which help regulate the temperature inside your footwear as the intensity rises. As every gram of extra weight counts, the options you'll find in our football shoe sale feature lightweight materials—so you can pick up the pace with ease.
Precision with every step
Look for custom-designed uppers in our football boots outlet. Smart, textured fabrics ensure outstanding ball control as you dribble and pass. Meanwhile, our sticky Nike Gripknit material gives you a precise touch for on-target shots. Or opt for our innovative FlyTouch Plus fabric, crafted from engineered leather to help mould the boot to your foot. Off-centre lacing gives a clear strike zone for clean, powerful kicks.
Showcase your sporting style
Express yourself with bold colours and standout branding for football boots on sale that will look as good as they feel. Choose the colours that match your unique vibe, enhanced with textured uppers and a durable finish. When it comes to the iconic Nike Swoosh, keep your look on the down-low with muted options, or make a statement with contrasting metallic accents.
Play season after season
No matter where you're playing, you'll find the perfect pair for you in our football boots sale. Heading to an outdoor pitch? Our shoes with studs help you keep your footing by digging into the ground. Playing on an indoor pitch? Keep a grip on slippy surfaces with ribbed soles that won't mark the floor. Choose footwear made with our All Conditions Control technology for the best of both worlds—letting you stay in control of the ball in both wet and dry conditions.
Put your green foot forward
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose pairs from our football boots sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.