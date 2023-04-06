Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gym Gifts

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      €109.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike One Club
      Nike One Club Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
      Bestseller
      Nike One Club
      Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
      €59.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      €44.99
      Nike Heritage
      Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
      Nike Heritage
      Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
      €24.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Heritage
      Nike Heritage Drawstring Bag (13L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Heritage
      Drawstring Bag (13L)
      €22.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €114.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Axis Performance System
      Nike Axis Performance System Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Tights
      Nike Axis Performance System
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Tights
      €119.99
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Nike Therma Sphere Men's Therma-FIT Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Men's Therma-FIT Fitness Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO' Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      €37.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €109.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
      €67.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      €72.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €109.99
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Nike Alate Coverage Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Nike Therma Sphere Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Jacket
      €114.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      €29.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      €54.99

      Gifts for gym lovers: fuel their journey

      From weightlifters and treadmill runners to Pilates fans and yogis, you'll find thoughtful and practical presents they'll love in the Nike gym gifts range. Fill their stocking with small-but-mighty fitness products like top-quality training socks, made with cushioned soles and moisture-wicking fibres. Or treat them to the gym shoes they've been coveting, for unrivalled support during tough workouts.

      The right clothing is key to a successful workout. Our range of gifts for gym lovers includes form-fitting leggings and tops that give a smooth, sleek silhouette. Expect added-stretch materials that ensure their new clothing moves with them and holds its shape. Gear with Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast. When it's time for the cool-down, opt for cosy hoodies and fleece joggers with Therma-FIT fibres to lock in heat and protect their muscles.

      Help your favourite fitness fanatic enjoy their best workout with specialist footwear from our range of gym presents. We make our training shoes with wide, flat heels that ensure stability throughout challenging lifts and tough cardio exercises. When it comes to the uppers, expect high-tech mesh that delivers a breathable, lightweight wear and lockdown tabs that keep laces firmly in place.

      Protecting the future of our planet is a must-win challenge for all of us. In our range of fitness gifts, you'll find apparel made with recycled polyester—spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. This is part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our commitment to taking our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To play your part, look for pieces in the range with the Sustainable Materials tag.