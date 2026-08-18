White Shoes & Trainers

(507)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+1
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
99,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoe
149,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
89,99 €
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Men's Shoes
209,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Men's shoes
209,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
159,99 €
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
249,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Men's Shoes
209,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Victory Pro 4
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes
Nike Victory Pro 4
Golf Shoes
149,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'
Men‘s shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Men's shoes
209,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
159,99 €
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
249,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
79,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
129,99 €

White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

Feel the bounce of Nike React
White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

The security to play at your best
When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

Shoes designed for your sport
Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.