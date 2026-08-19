At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
42,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
37,99 €

At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.