At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

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Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
129,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
109,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Running Jacket
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
69,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
42,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
34,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
64,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
69,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
59,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
49,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Zip-Off Trousers
164,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
69,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
89,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Tank Top
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Big Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Big Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic Top
54,99 €
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Bodysuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Bodysuit
89,99 €
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
54,99 €
Nike SB
Nike SB Essential Skate Shirt Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Essential Skate Shirt Jacket
129,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
74,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
234,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
99,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
42,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
T-Shirt
39,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
69,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
59,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
99,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 18cm Running Shorts (Approx.)
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Bodysuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Bodysuit
89,99 €
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
54,99 €
Nike SB
Nike SB Essential Skate Shirt Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Essential Skate Shirt Jacket
129,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
74,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
234,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
99,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
42,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
T-Shirt
39,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
69,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
59,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Windrunner
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Woven Pants
99,99 €

At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.