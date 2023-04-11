Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Running
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      €82.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €174.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €72.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Just In
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €92.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Just In
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      €77.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      €164.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Nike Court Royale 2 Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Women's Shoe
      €77.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      €174.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €104.99
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €154.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €77.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature Premium
      Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature Premium Women's Indoor Cycling Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Indoor Cycling Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €47.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.