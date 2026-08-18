At Least 20% Recycled Materials

Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
89,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
79,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
59,99 €
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
42,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
30% off
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
59,99 €
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
29,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
37,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
34,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
64,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Mesh Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.