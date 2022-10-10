Half-Marathon Training Plan

The Half-Marathon is a great race that challenges and celebrates you as a runner and athlete. You'll work on becoming stronger by building endurance with Long Runs and Recovery Runs. And you'll work on developing your speed by taking on a wide variety of fun Speed Runs.

This 14-week half-marathon plan will help you get to the starting line so you can run yourself to the finish line. The goal is to not only get you stronger and faster, but also smarter. We believe that becoming a better athlete involves becoming a better coach.

Every run in this plan has an accompanying NRC App Guided Run that you can find in the Nike Run Club App. You have the option of running with some of the best coaches and athletes every day of this plan.

We'll meet you on the starting line!