Marathon Training Plan

The marathon is the ultimate road race. And the marathon training journey is the ultimate running experience.

You'll gain the endurance you need through weekly Long Runs and Recovery Runs, and you'll work on becoming a more efficient runner through a large selection of Speed Runs. Most importantly, you'll be a smarter runner, ready to take that ultimate starting line.

This plan was designed around an 18-week schedule. It was built to adapt to your experience level and is intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs as you prepare to tackle a marathon. Whether you're 12 or 18 weeks away from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you

You are in control of what you put into the programme and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 12 weeks before the marathon so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.

Congratulations on starting this epic journey!