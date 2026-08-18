Gym Sets

(176)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
35% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
25% off
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed V-Neck Long-Line Bra
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed V-Neck Long-Line Bra
$65
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
40% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
15% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Trousers
$130

See Price in Bag

NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
$65
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Skort
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Skort
$100
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
34% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
25% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
40% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
40% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
20% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$30
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
23% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$50
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$38
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Slim Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Short-Sleeve Top
$35
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
$110
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Halter Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Halter Bra
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$125
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
$100
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Plunge Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Plunge Bra
$65
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
$75
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$80

See Price in Bag

Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
$35
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$55
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
25% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
25% off
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
35% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$68
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
$55
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
$35
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
$85
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$50
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$38
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Slim Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Short-Sleeve Top
$35
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 15cm (approx.) Shorts
$110
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Halter Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Halter Bra
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$125
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
$100
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Plunge Bra
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Plunge Bra
$65
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
$75
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$80

See Price in Bag

Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
$35
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$55
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
25% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
25% off
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
35% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
$68
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
$55
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's T-Shirt
$35
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
$85

Matching gym sets: look sharp, train hard

Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our matching gym sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from the Nike gym co-ord collection.

To stay cool and fresh during workouts, opt for pieces with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast. This innovative technology means the fabric is extra breathable, so you can work up a sweat and still feel fresh.

Our two-piece gym sets are made to help you train however works for you. Whether that's shorts with pockets, inbuilt support or an extra-high waist, there are plenty of options to build your perfect workout look. Take your pick from a range of colours to curate your own gym style.