ALEXIA PUTELLAS

ALEXIA PUTELLAS

Alexia Putellas Boots & Clothing(51)

Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
$120
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Crew-Neck French Terry Printed Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Crew-Neck French Terry Printed Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Denim Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Denim Woven Trousers
$115
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max SNDR
Women's Shoes
29% off
"I LOVE PRESSURE. IT PUSHES ME TO WIN".
"I LOVE PRESSURE. IT PUSHES ME TO WIN".
—Alexia
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Loose Woven Hooded Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Loose Woven Hooded Jacket
$95
Nike Field General 'Butter'
Nike Field General 'Butter' Women's Shoes
Nike Field General 'Butter'
Women's Shoes
16% off
F.C. Barcelona 2024/25 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2024/25 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2024/25 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$125
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Camo Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Camo Cargo Trousers
$125
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Women's Shoes
Nike LD-1000
Women's Shoes
10% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Ribbed Mini Skirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Ribbed Mini Skirt
$80
Nike Air Pegasus 2005
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Pegasus 2005
Women's Shoes
29% off
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$210
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$210
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$210
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$210
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$175
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$175
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$95
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$95
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
$210
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
$210
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
$115
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
$175
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
$95
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Soft-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Soft-ground Football Boot
$340
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
$120
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Soft-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Soft-ground Football Boot
$120
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$340
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
$340
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Jersey
$100
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
$95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$55
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
$160
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
$68
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top
$70
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
$100
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$55
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
$68
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Top
$95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$75
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
$75
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy LV8
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy LV8 Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy LV8
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
$80
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
$120

Alexia Putellas boots and clothing: celebrate the legend

From after-work training sessions to must-win fixtures for your team—our Alexia Putellas boots and clothing range helps you perform at your best. Expect tops and shorts in streamlined silhouettes that are made for effortless movement. Footwear built from technical materials for exceptional performance. And a choice of adults' and junior sizes, so athletes of all ages can channel their icon as they play.


Put in your best-ever shift for your team in a pair of Alexia Putellas boots. You'll find a variety of stud styles to suit the pitch conditions you'll be playing on, as well as AstroTurf designs for indoor and artificial surfaces. Plus, Cyclone 360 traction patterns help you stop quickly and pivot in any direction. Meanwhile, underfoot, supportive cushioning helps soak up shocks and impact to protect your muscles and joints. When it comes to the uppers, look out for NikeSkin touch zones. They're crafted from engineered mesh for a close-contact feel with the ball. This improves your control and accuracy.


Because working hard means building up a sweat, we make our Alexia Putellas apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres wick away sweat from your skin, drawing it to the surface of the garment so it can dry quickly. Our fabrics also have breathable properties to promote good airflow around your skin. All of this means you can shed excess heat quickly, so you stay fresh and focused for longer.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Alexia Putellas boots and clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.


Alexia Putellas is a midfielder for FC Barcelona and an icon of women's football. She has lifted every major club trophy and individual player award in Europe. Her playing style combines exceptional game insight with clinical precision. Our Alexia Putellas boots are built to reflect these qualities and help players achieve their dreams.