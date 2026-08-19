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Women's Nike Air Force 1

(12)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$150
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
$165

See Price in Bag

Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$150
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
$150

See Price in Bag

Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Game Day'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Game Day' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Game Day'
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Denim'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Denim' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Denim'
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Women's Shoes
20% off
Air Force 1 '07
Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
20% off

Women's Air Force 1: unrivalled comfort, game-changing style

Designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, the women's Air Force 1 has become a style icon, thanks to its vintage feel and minimal silhouette. Created as a performance basketball shoe, the Air Force 1 was the first to offer air cushioning in the heel, revolutionising the trainer game.

Innovative features mean Nike women's Air Force 1 trainers help you reach your goals. The super-soft foam midsole provides springy cushioning for bounce and all-day comfort. Plus, stitched overlays add extra support and durability where you need it. What's more, the grooved outsole delivers flexibility and ensures a lightweight feel, so you can step, run and jump with nothing holding you back.

Since their relaunch in 1986, Nike Air Force 1 women's trainers have stayed at the cutting edge of footwear innovation. Redesigns mean fresh looks with retro b-ball twists. The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel features an exaggerated outsole and midsole, plus the new cube logo for a bold, edgy feel. With double the Swoosh, the layered design of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is a striking re-imagining of the legendary Air Force 1 trainer.