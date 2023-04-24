Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Co-Ord Sets

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Fleece Joggers
      $85
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Woven Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's Woven Trousers
      $115
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
      $70
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      $95
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy Plunge Cut-Out
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
      $60
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      $120
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Terry Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Terry Pullover Hoodie
      $100
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Trousers
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      $85
      Nike Swoosh Flyknit
      Nike Swoosh Flyknit Women's High-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Flyknit
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      $100
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Cropped Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      $55
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      $80
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      $75
      Nike Alate (M)
      Nike Alate (M) Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate (M)
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
      $75
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      $68
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Air
      Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      $100
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Nike Air
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      $100
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket
      $160

      Women's matching sets: test your limits in style

      From challenging runs and gym sessions to studio-based disciplines like Pilates and yoga—our women's co-ord sets are built for serious workouts. Opt for apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay fresh—it wicks away sweat and allows it to dry fast, so you can stay focused for longer. Meanwhile, two-piece options made with cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe during workouts. Light, insulating fleeces are ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs and cold-weather training.

      Fit is key when you're choosing your sports gear. That's why we make our women's matching sets in a range of options to suit your needs. When you're stretching and want to move smoothly, choose women's co-ord sets with second-skin compressive fits. They give extra support combined with a sculpting, body-hugging outline. Layering up for the cool-down? Pick out slouchy, semi-structured pieces that are easy to put on over your workout gear. They're designed with insulating fibres to lock in heat and keep your muscles warm.

      You want to work out, and you want to look good doing it. Luckily, Nike women's sets come in a selection of styles and colours to suit. Choose from timeless and practical shades of black, grey and navy. You can also opt for a softer look with pastel hues, or choose bold jewel tones for extra impact. When it comes to logos, keep it discreet with an understated Swoosh on the chest or leg. Or you can go for a standout finish, with outsize badging and contrast colour-pop detailing.