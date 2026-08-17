Women's Co-Ord Sets

(219)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
35% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
25% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Top
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Top
40% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
40% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Cropped Top
20% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
20% off
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed V-Neck Long-Line Bra
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed V-Neck Long-Line Bra
$65
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
40% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
15% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
35% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
25% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Lace Polo Jersey Top
14% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
$100
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$100
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase' Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
29% off
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
30% off
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Scoop-Neck Bra
$65
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Skort
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Skort
$100
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
40% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Tank Top
25% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short Tennis Skirt
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
34% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
25% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
40% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Top
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
15% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tank Top
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Structured Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Structured Trousers
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sheer Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sheer Tank Top
20% off
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sheer Tank Dress
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sheer Tank Dress
39% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
25% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
31% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
40% off
Nike SB Ishod
Nike SB Ishod Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Ishod
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
30% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Polo
40% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Loose Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Loose Shorts
24% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
40% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Tank Top
25% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short Tennis Skirt
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
34% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
25% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
40% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Top
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
40% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
15% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tank Top
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Structured Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Structured Trousers
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sheer Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sheer Tank Top
20% off
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sheer Tank Dress
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sheer Tank Dress
39% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
25% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
31% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
40% off
Nike SB Ishod
Nike SB Ishod Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Ishod
Short-Sleeve Jersey Top
30% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Polo
40% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Loose Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Loose Shorts
24% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Trousers
40% off

Women's matching sets: test your limits in style

From challenging runs and gym sessions to studio-based disciplines like Pilates and yoga—our women's co-ord sets are built for serious workouts. Opt for apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay fresh—it wicks away sweat and allows it to dry fast, so you can stay focused for longer. Meanwhile, two-piece options made with cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe during workouts. Light, insulating fleeces are ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs and cold-weather training.

Fit is key when you're choosing your sports gear. That's why we make our women's matching sets in a range of options to suit your needs. When you're stretching and want to move smoothly, choose women's co-ord sets with second-skin compressive fits. They give extra support combined with a sculpting, body-hugging outline. Layering up for the cool-down? Pick out slouchy, semi-structured pieces that are easy to put on over your workout gear. They're designed with insulating fibres to lock in heat and keep your muscles warm.

You want to work out, and you want to look good doing it. Luckily, Nike women's sets come in a selection of styles and colours to suit. Choose from timeless and practical shades of black, grey and navy. You can also opt for a softer look with pastel hues, or choose bold jewel tones for extra impact. When it comes to logos, keep it discreet with an understated Swoosh on the chest or leg. Or you can go for a standout finish, with outsize badging and contrast colour-pop detailing.