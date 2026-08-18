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Women's Basketball Clothing

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A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Bestseller
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
$68
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
14% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
29% off
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike Studio Fleece 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike Studio Fleece 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA T-Shirt
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA T-Shirt
$55
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

See Price in Bag

A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$68
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$55
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike Women's WNBA Authentic Sleeveless Cropped T-Shirt
Toronto Tempo
Nike Women's WNBA Authentic Sleeveless Cropped T-Shirt
$55
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Single-Leg Basketball Leggings
39% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$48
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Sleeveless Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Sleeveless Basketball Top
$80
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$100
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$22
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA T-shirt
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA T-shirt
$55
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$22
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$22
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Jordan Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
$26
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Basketball T-Shirt
$64
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
Sold Out
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
$85
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$100
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$22
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA T-shirt
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA T-shirt
$55
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$22
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$22
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Jordan Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
$26
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Basketball T-Shirt
$64
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
Sold Out
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
$85
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
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