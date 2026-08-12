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Women's Basketball Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(6)
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$100