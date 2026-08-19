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Oversized T-Shirts for Women

(42)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve Polo
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Polo
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Polo
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
$100
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110

See Price in Bag

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130

See Price in Bag

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
$140
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
14% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$45
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$48
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$48
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
$160
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Short-Sleeve Polo
$75
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
$55
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$45
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$140
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$75
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
$100
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
20% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Sheer Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Sheer Top
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike SB
Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$100
Nike SB
Nike SB Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
40% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$45
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$140
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
$75
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
$100
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Heritage Cropped Mesh Jersey
15% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Jersey
20% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Sheer Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Sheer Top
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
30% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike SB
Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$100
Nike SB
Nike SB Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Jacquard Skate Jersey Top
30% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
40% off

Women's oversized tops & T-shirts: casual comfort

Keep it chill, whatever's on the agenda, with our oversized T-shirts for women. They capture a laid-back style with loose-fitting shapes that are ready for every day. Discover classic women's oversized T-shirts or go for a polo style with a sharp collar and ribbed cuffs. Jersey cotton is soft, lightweight and breathable, while midweight cotton pieces create a smooth feel and drape gently. For a little extra warmth, why not choose a heavyweight option that gets points for insulation and long-lasting wear? And when you're hitting the gym, pick a style crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry even when your training heats up.


Our drapey women's oversized T-shirts create a roomy feel, while tops in a more structured shape are streamlined and performance-ready. Dropped shoulders and longer sleeves enhance the low-key look. Meanwhile, side slits give you plenty of freedom to move. Pick a long-sleeved T-shirt that gives you extra coverage on cooler days. Or, keep it flexible with a short-sleeved style to wear alone or layer under jackets and knits. For a lightweight piece that's simple to wear, go for a cropped women's oversized T-shirt. Expressing your individuality is easy, too, thanks to oversized women's tops with bold graphic designs. Prefer something more subtle? Stick to a T-shirt with a simple embroidered Swoosh on the chest.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for oversized T-shirts for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.