Women's oversized tops & T-shirts: casual comfort
Keep it chill, whatever's on the agenda, with our oversized T-shirts for women. They capture a laid-back style with loose-fitting shapes that are ready for every day. Discover classic women's oversized T-shirts or go for a polo style with a sharp collar and ribbed cuffs. Jersey cotton is soft, lightweight and breathable, while midweight cotton pieces create a smooth feel and drape gently. For a little extra warmth, why not choose a heavyweight option that gets points for insulation and long-lasting wear? And when you're hitting the gym, pick a style crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry even when your training heats up.
Our drapey women's oversized T-shirts create a roomy feel, while tops in a more structured shape are streamlined and performance-ready. Dropped shoulders and longer sleeves enhance the low-key look. Meanwhile, side slits give you plenty of freedom to move. Pick a long-sleeved T-shirt that gives you extra coverage on cooler days. Or, keep it flexible with a short-sleeved style to wear alone or layer under jackets and knits. For a lightweight piece that's simple to wear, go for a cropped women's oversized T-shirt. Expressing your individuality is easy, too, thanks to oversized women's tops with bold graphic designs. Prefer something more subtle? Stick to a T-shirt with a simple embroidered Swoosh on the chest.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for oversized T-shirts for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.