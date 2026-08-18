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Women's Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(23)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Polo
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Polo
$85
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
$140
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Hoodie
$95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$85
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110

See Price in Bag

Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
$160
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$130
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike WNBA French Terry Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$100
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$140
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike SB
Skate 1/2-Zip Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$100
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
40% off

Women's oversized hoodies: maximum comfort

Get cosy in our collection of women's oversized hoodies and sweatshirts, crafted from ultra-soft fabrics. Whether you're lounging at home or working out, our relaxed silhouettes and lightweight textures will keep you comfortable.

Layering up is key to cosy loungewear—that's what our ladies' oversized hoodies are made for. Crew-neck sweatshirts with dropped shoulders and roomy sleeves are ideal for styling over other tops, while elongated ribbing at the cuffs adds a touch of structure. You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to style—opt for bold graphics or the iconic Nike Swoosh across the chest.

No hoodie would be complete without butter-soft textures. For a little extra cosiness on the inside, opt for oversized sweatshirts with brushed fleece material or zipped hoodies in French terry fabrics. In need of added warmth? Choose hoodies with drawstring hoods and kangaroo pockets to keep your head and hands cosy.