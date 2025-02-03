  1. Training & Gym
Nike Pro Sculpt
undefined undefined
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$60
Nike Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$55
Nike Multi Tech
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
$60
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$50
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$95
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's Shorts
$64
Nike Unlimited
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$75
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$100
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$55
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Sport Leak Protection: Period
Women's Shorts
$80
Nike One Fitted
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$100
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
$95
Nike Bliss
undefined undefined
Nike Bliss
Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
$75
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
$64
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts
$64
Nike One Leak Protection: Period
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Leak Protection: Period
Women's High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$80
Nike ACG Repel One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG Repel One
Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts with Pockets
$50
Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$85
Nike Flex Rep
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
$95

Gym shorts: work out in comfort

Our training shorts are designed to help you move with ease. From stretch styles that offer gentle compression to airy cuts that will keep you cool, find the pair that's right for you. We've put our Nike technology to good use in each design, so you can stay fresh and focused on hitting your personal best.

Stay cool in Dri-FIT gym shorts

Whether you're in a spin class or out on your morning run, level up your session with sweat-wicking styles powered by Dri-FIT technology. These shorts dry fast, so you can stay focused on your game—ideal for when you're pushing hard. To stay extra cool, choose loose-fitting designs or look for mesh panels that add ventilation. These styles keep you comfortable even when you're working up a sweat.

Streamlined shapes that move with you

Like to feel unrestricted? Turn to form-fitting exercise shorts. These relentlessly comfortable designs are made with ergonomics in mind, helping you train without limits. Looking to take your workout to the next level? Our Nike Infinalon fabric is incredibly stretchy and designed for 360-degree movement. What's more, it's lighter and thinner than traditional fibres, meaning it's a comfortable choice for longer sessions.
When it comes to the shape of your training shorts, you've got plenty of choices. Sleek thigh-length styles sit alongside relaxed, knee-length cuts. Elasticated waistbands come in high and low rises that will stay flush against your skin as you move. Prefer an adjustable style? Look to drawstring waistbands that allow you to get a just-right fit.

All-weather gym shorts

In the summer months, our ultra-soft and breathable fabrics feel like a second skin so that nothing holds you back as the temperature heats up. Once the weather takes a dip, you can take cosy comfort to new heights with Nike French terry and brushed fleece fabrics—perfect for training outdoors on chilly days. Looking for a style that can do it all? Sweat-wicking 2-in-1 gym shorts are a smart choice, giving you an extra layer of protection from the elements while evaporating moisture to keep you fresh for longer.

Good for your workout, good for the planet

Turn to our sustainable workout shorts for an extra feel-good choice. These designs are made using eco-friendly fabrics, including organic cotton and recycled fibres that began life as plastic bottles. When it comes to processes, we're working hard to reduce waste and excess water use to bring you the very best performance wear in the most environmentally responsible way. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign.

Training shorts for every body

At Nike, we believe that exercise is important for everyone. That's why we offer an inclusive range of workout shorts, including extended sizing and all-age options. Our iconic clothes use performance-driven technology to help you move at your best, whatever stage of life you're in. Expectant mothers can also find shorts for their workouts in our maternity range. These styles are cut to fit your body throughout your pregnancy, offering plenty of stretch and gentle support.