Gym shorts: work out in comfort
Our training shorts are designed to help you move with ease. From stretch styles that offer gentle compression to airy cuts that will keep you cool, find the pair that's right for you. We've put our Nike technology to good use in each design, so you can stay fresh and focused on hitting your personal best.
Stay cool in Dri-FIT gym shorts
Whether you're in a spin class or out on your morning run, level up your session with sweat-wicking styles powered by Dri-FIT technology. These shorts dry fast, so you can stay focused on your game—ideal for when you're pushing hard. To stay extra cool, choose loose-fitting designs or look for mesh panels that add ventilation. These styles keep you comfortable even when you're working up a sweat.
Streamlined shapes that move with you
Like to feel unrestricted? Turn to form-fitting exercise shorts. These relentlessly comfortable designs are made with ergonomics in mind, helping you train without limits. Looking to take your workout to the next level? Our Nike Infinalon fabric is incredibly stretchy and designed for 360-degree movement. What's more, it's lighter and thinner than traditional fibres, meaning it's a comfortable choice for longer sessions.
When it comes to the shape of your training shorts, you've got plenty of choices. Sleek thigh-length styles sit alongside relaxed, knee-length cuts. Elasticated waistbands come in high and low rises that will stay flush against your skin as you move. Prefer an adjustable style? Look to drawstring waistbands that allow you to get a just-right fit.
All-weather gym shorts
In the summer months, our ultra-soft and breathable fabrics feel like a second skin so that nothing holds you back as the temperature heats up. Once the weather takes a dip, you can take cosy comfort to new heights with Nike French terry and brushed fleece fabrics—perfect for training outdoors on chilly days. Looking for a style that can do it all? Sweat-wicking 2-in-1 gym shorts are a smart choice, giving you an extra layer of protection from the elements while evaporating moisture to keep you fresh for longer.
Good for your workout, good for the planet
Turn to our sustainable workout shorts for an extra feel-good choice. These designs are made using eco-friendly fabrics, including organic cotton and recycled fibres that began life as plastic bottles. When it comes to processes, we're working hard to reduce waste and excess water use to bring you the very best performance wear in the most environmentally responsible way. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign.
Training shorts for every body
At Nike, we believe that exercise is important for everyone. That's why we offer an inclusive range of workout shorts, including extended sizing and all-age options. Our iconic clothes use performance-driven technology to help you move at your best, whatever stage of life you're in. Expectant mothers can also find shorts for their workouts in our maternity range. These styles are cut to fit your body throughout your pregnancy, offering plenty of stretch and gentle support.