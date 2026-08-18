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White Shorts

(30)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
$40
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Bestseller
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
$64
Jordan Brooklyn Cat Scratch
Jordan Brooklyn Cat Scratch Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Cat Scratch
Men's Shorts
$68
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
$35

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Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Bestseller
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT 23cms (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$64
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Relaxed Shorts
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Relaxed Shorts
$85
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
14% off
France x Jacquemus
France x Jacquemus Men's Football Shorts
France x Jacquemus
Men's Football Shorts
$110
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Short
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Short
20% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Football Shorts
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
15% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Muay Thai Shorts
Jordan Flight
Men's Muay Thai Shorts
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
18% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle Women's Loose Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Shorts
18% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
20% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
25% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Norway 2026 Stadium Home
Norway 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Norway 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
25% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Norway 2026 Stadium Home
Norway 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Norway 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off

White shorts: crisp comfort for every day

Go for a classic, clean look in white shorts from Nike. Whether you're chasing points on the tennis court or pushing through that last lap, you need shorts that feel comfortable without being restrictive. Expect elastic waistbands with drawcords that let you get the fit just right. Tight-fitting, stretchy bike shorts offer a secure feel and comfortable coverage, while longer baggy shorts are all about that relaxed look. Whatever your style, you'll find shorts with pockets that mean your essentials are always close to hand.

Whether you're a sprinter or prefer long-distance, our white running shorts make it easy to stay focused on the track ahead. We've designed them with split sides for a wider range of motion, and a brief liner for full support and coverage—with smooth seams to ensure comfort. Our white shorts edit has shapes to suit all sports disciplines. Browse our basketball shorts, inspired by the on-court looks of your favourite NBA teams, crafted from sweat-wicking double-knit mesh that's lightweight and durable.

Looking to raise your game with high-performing tennis whites? Look out for tennis shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology, which moves sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster to keep you dry and comfortable. You'll also find smooth, stretchy golf shorts with tailored details and multiple pockets. And if you prefer playing on a pitch, our white football shorts come in junior and adult sizes, made from breathable fabrics in lightweight knits.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose white shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.