      Loose
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's 25cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      $64
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Woven Shorts
      $100
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands' Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT 'New Sands'
      Men's Shorts
      $100
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      $55
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass' Men's Cargo Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'
      Men's Cargo Shorts
      $160
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      $75
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      $85
      Los Angeles Lakers DNA
      Los Angeles Lakers DNA Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers DNA
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Swoosh
      Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      $50
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      $60
      Nike Club Alumni
      Nike Club Alumni Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Club Alumni
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
      $68
      Nike Sportswear Nike Modern Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Nike Modern Fleece Women's French Terry Loose Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Nike Modern Fleece
      Women's French Terry Loose Shorts
      $95
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike DNA
      Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Trouser Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's Trouser Shorts
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      $115
      Nike Dri-FIT Running Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Running Division Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Running Division
      Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts with Pockets
      $95
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      $55
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      $80
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Shorts
      $95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      $65
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's French Terry Shorts
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's French Terry Shorts
      $95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Fleece Shorts
      Nike Air
      Women's Fleece Shorts
      $55
      Nike Life
      Nike Life Men's Pleated Chino Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Life
      Men's Pleated Chino Shorts
      $100