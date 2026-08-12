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Older Kids Basketball Shoes

(29)
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???'
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130

25% off applied in cart

LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$185

25% off applied in cart

Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

25% off applied in cart

Kobe IV
Kobe IV Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe IV
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$100

25% off applied in cart

LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
KD 6 'Meteorology'
KD 6 'Meteorology' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
KD 6 'Meteorology'
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
$155
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$80

25% off applied in cart

A'Two
A'Two A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$75

25% off applied in cart

Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

25% off applied in cart

A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'Ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$70

25% off applied in cart

Caitlin 1
Caitlin 1 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$65