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Older Kids Lifestyle Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 Essential+
Nike Air Force 1 Essential+ Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Essential+
Older Kids' Shoes
$105
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
$125

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Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser' Older Kids' Shoes
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser'
Older Kids' Shoes
$135
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Best Shoe for Growing Feet
Best Shoe for Growing Feet
Fit Guide
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$105
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike V5 Runner Suede
Nike V5 Runner Suede Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 Runner Suede
Older Kids' Shoes
$85

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Nike Tennis Essential
Nike Tennis Essential Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Essential
Older Kids' Shoes
$58

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Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
$150
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
$140
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

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Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125

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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

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Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$100
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$145

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Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
$105

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