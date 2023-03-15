Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Jordan
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Older Kids Jordan Shoes

      LifestyleJordanFootballRunningBasketball
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $130
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $130
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $130
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $125
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $135
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Zion 2 PF
      Zion 2 PF Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 PF
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $105
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Jordan Flight Origin 4
      Jordan Flight Origin 4 Older Kids' Shoe
      Jordan Flight Origin 4
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $120
      Jordan 6 Rings
      Jordan 6 Rings Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 6 Rings
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $155
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Air Jordan Dub Zero
      Air Jordan Dub Zero Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan Dub Zero
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $150
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $175
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $90
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $125
      Jordan Delta 3 Low
      Jordan Delta 3 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Delta 3 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $125
      Air Jordan 6 Retro
      Air Jordan 6 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Air Jordan 6 Retro
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $175
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $105
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $130