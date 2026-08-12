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Older Kids Jordan Shoes

(54)
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185

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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'True Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Cap and Gown'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Cap and Gown' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Cap and Gown'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Phantom and Pine Green'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Phantom and Pine Green' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Phantom and Pine Green'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Banned'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Banned' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Banned'
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$145
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
Older Kids' Shoes
14% off
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Younger/Older Kids' Boot
Jordan 1 Mid
Younger/Older Kids' Boot
24% off
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser' Older Kids' Shoes
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Laser'
Older Kids' Shoes
$135
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125

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Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
$155
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Black and White'
Older Kids' Shoes
$175
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Flint'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
25% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
15% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner O/S
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Jordan 1 Low
Jordan 1 Low Younger/Older Kids' Boot
Jordan 1 Low
Younger/Older Kids' Boot
30% off
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
15% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
19% off
Jordan Session
Jordan Session Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Session
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
14% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
30% off
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
15% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

See Price in Bag

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

See Price in Bag

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
$185
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$125
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
25% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
15% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner O/S
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Jordan 1 Low
Jordan 1 Low Younger/Older Kids' Boot
Jordan 1 Low
Younger/Older Kids' Boot
30% off
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
40% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
15% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
19% off
Jordan Session
Jordan Session Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Session
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
14% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
30% off
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
15% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

See Price in Bag

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
$135

See Price in Bag