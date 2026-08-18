  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Women's Blue Shorts

(17)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
$75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$80
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Unlined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Unlined Running Shorts
$50

See Price in Bag

NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
$75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$40
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Repel Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Repel Woven Shorts
$60
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Graphic Shorts
$75
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$64
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$68
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
$64
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle Women's Loose Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Shorts
14% off