Nike TN trainers: step into the future
With an unmistakable silhouette and a futuristic textured upper, the Nike Air Max Plus TN breathes fresh life into the late '90s footwear phenomenon. First designed for performance running, the visible Max Air units in the sole deliver soft cushioning for effortless push-offs and landings. Whether you're clocking up the miles or running daily errands, Air Max Plus provides reliable comfort and stability with every step.
Comfort without compromise
You deserve consistent comfort with every stride. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel. The design has come a long way, but we've never compromised on the comfort that the distinctive Air Sole gives you as you run. A Max Air unit in the heel and forefoot gives a cloud-like bounce, whether running, jumping or walking. The impressive cushioning system targets specific parts of the foot, so you can enjoy reliable stability every time.
Keep your cool
Ready to push your limits? Go for Nike TN shoes that keep you cool. Strategically placed mesh provides targeted ventilation in the areas you need most. This helps you stay cool, no matter how hard you're pushing. Plus, our fabrics are soft and flexible for a comfortable fit. Look out for supportive midfoot arch bands, giving you the confidence to level up your performance. Elsewhere, grooves in the outsole add flexibility, making each step feel natural.
Traction you can trust
Whether you're running off-track or strolling through city streets, Nike TN trainers give you the grip you need to feel secure. Twist and turn with confidence, thanks to full-length rubber soles. Tread patterns provide reliable traction, so you can confidently walk, run, jump or squat. Then, plastic toe tips add structure and protection to the design. The rest of the shoe is super-lightweight, so nothing can hold you back.
Durable designs
Discover Nike Tuned trainers, which combine synthetic and textile materials for soft-touch comfort and a sleek appearance. Look out for pairs with distinctive wavy lines that form the iconic plastic cage—they're inspired by palm trees and the ocean. Meanwhile, the supportive arch of the shoes draws inspiration from a whale's tail and gives Air Max Plus trainers their instantly recognisable look. Elsewhere, low, padded collars don't just contribute to Nike TN trainers' sleek and streamlined appearance; they feel comfortable and relaxed for all-day wear.
The future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero carbon and zero waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To join us on our journey, choose Air Max Plus designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.