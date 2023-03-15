Elevate Your Style with Nike Air Max 270
Pulling inspiration from two icons – the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93 – the Nike Air Max 270 is named after the 270 degrees of visibility in its air unit. The first 100 per cent lifestyle Air sneaker, the 270 was designed with the rigour of sport performance, but for the demands of all-day wear. The resulting combination of the large Max Air unit and a dual-density foam sole is ideal for anyone on the go.
Atop the Max Air unit is the shoe's bootie construction including sock-like feel that hugs and flexes with your foot, providing structure and ventilation where you need it. The Air Max 270's asymmetrical lacing system works to keep your feet securely in place as you move. Choose from a variety of colourways that highlight the Max Air unit and complement your streetwear.
