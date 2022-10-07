Football Stories: Ada Hegerberg

Ada was at the top of her game when her career screeched to a painful stop.

Many people thought Ada was the best footballer on any women’s team. Even big magazines like Sports Illustrated said so. Ada had started her professional football career at just 15 years old. She became a top scorer, and fans were thrilled to watch her play.

Every time she scored a goal, she would throw her arms out and run back to her teammates like she was flying. Her smile radiated joy.

“My biggest ambition is to maximise the potential in me.”