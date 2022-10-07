Football Stories: Asisat Oshoala

Every day after school, Asisat played football in the streets of her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria. She and her friends would pass the ball back and forth, running towards their makeshift goals. When cars came, they scattered out of the way, then picked up right where they left off. Asisat would return home with bruises and skinned knees, but to her, there was nothing better than playing football.



Asisat’s parents weren’t supportive of her spending so much time on football, though. For a long time, Asisat convinced herself that the sport was not something she would make a career out of. But there was one person in her family who encouraged her to pursue football: her grandma. With Grandma on her side, Asisat continued to play.



“I want to create my own history.”