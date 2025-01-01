  1. Shoes
    2. /
  2. Sandals, Slides & Flip Flops

Slides & Sandals(43)

Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Slides
Sustainable Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Slides
$65
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Just In
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
$75
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Shower Slides
Just In
Jordan Franchise
Shower Slides
$38
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Just In
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
$42
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Women's Mules
Sustainable Materials
Nike Calm
Women's Mules
$75
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Slides
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Slides
$55
Jordan Hydro XI
Jordan Hydro XI Men's Slides
Just In
Jordan Hydro XI
Men's Slides
$80
Jordan Sophia
Jordan Sophia Women's Slides
Just In
Jordan Sophia
Women's Slides
$115
Jordan Sophia
Jordan Sophia Women's Slides
Jordan Sophia
Women's Slides
$110
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
$145
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Just In
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
$55
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Nike Sunray Protect 4 Younger Kids' Sandals
Just In
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Younger Kids' Sandals
$48
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
$32
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
$145
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Baby/Toddler Shoes
Just In
Jordan Hydrip
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$48
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
16% off
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
16% off
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Sustainable Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
$85
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Women's Slides
Sustainable Materials
Nike Calm
Women's Slides
$65
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Women's Sandals
Nike Calm
Women's Sandals
$105
Jordan Flare
Jordan Flare Baby and Toddler Shoe
Jordan Flare
Baby and Toddler Shoe
$50
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Sandals
Nike Calm
Men's Sandals
$105
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
$160
Jordan Flare
Jordan Flare Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Flare
Younger Kids' Shoes
$58
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Older Kids' Slides
Nike Kawa
Older Kids' Slides
$38
Nike Aqua Swoosh
Nike Aqua Swoosh Baby/Toddler Sandals
Nike Aqua Swoosh
Baby/Toddler Sandals
$50
Nike Aqua Swoosh
Nike Aqua Swoosh Younger Kids' Sandals
Nike Aqua Swoosh
Younger Kids' Sandals
$58
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Sandals
Nike Calm
Men's Sandals
$105
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Women's Sandals
Nike Calm
Women's Sandals
$100
Nike Aqua Turf
Nike Aqua Turf Men's Shoes
Nike Aqua Turf
Men's Shoes
$80
Nike Aqua Turf
Nike Aqua Turf Women's Shoes
Nike Aqua Turf
Women's Shoes
$80
Jordan Post
Jordan Post Women's Slides
Jordan Post
Women's Slides
$38
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
$38
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
$50
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Younger Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Younger Kids' Sandals
$48
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Nike Sunray Protect 4 Baby/Toddler Sandals
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Baby/Toddler Sandals
$48
Nike Calm SE
Nike Calm SE Women's Slides
Nike Calm SE
Women's Slides
$70
Nike Calm x NorBlack NorWhite
Nike Calm x NorBlack NorWhite Women's Slides
Nike Calm x NorBlack NorWhite
Women's Slides
$70
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
$170
Jordan Post
Jordan Post Women's Slides
Jordan Post
Women's Slides
$38
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
$85
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
$70

Slider sandals: effortless comfort

Choose from our range of slide sandals and slip into comfort. From the pool to the park, you can wear these simple styles just about anywhere. Discover flexible options you'll reach for every time. Why not add a touch of luxury to your off-duty collection with a leather design? If you like a little extra support, you can pick a pair that features front and heel straps that make sure you stay secure. With plenty of colours to choose from, you'll find something to suit your look. Keep it classic in neutral monochrome or go for a bold look to brighten up your day. With sizing for both adults and kids, the whole family can find quality footwear that fits securely.


Cloud-like comfort


At Nike, we know how much comfort matters when it comes to great performance. That's why our foam sliders have cushioned midsoles to provide comfort underfoot. This gives an ultra-responsive feel, so you stay in control during every movement. Despite its soft touch, our foam still delivers all the structure and support you need—whether you're heading down the street or across the beach.


Sculpted to suit your feet


Want slip-on shoes that feel like they're made just for you? Browse our comfy slide sandals crafted with contoured footbeds and cushioned midsoles. These give you sculpted support and keep your foot in place. Look out for designs with rolled top edges on the strap to add an extra touch of cushioning. Plus, thick padding creates a super-soft feel that makes these styles comfortable enough for all-day wear.


Effective traction you can trust


Stay secure with every step in our comfy slides. Look out for styles featuring traction patterns—the textured grip ensures your feet stay in place and feel stable on almost any surface. Explore our selection of understated pairs, from classic styles with a single strap across the front to statement designs. Or, why not choose some sliders with back straps? These give you added support, and the adjustable design helps you get a personalised fit.


Perfect by the water


Heading to the beach or chilling out poolside? We've got slider sandals with outer shells crafted from water-resistant fabric. This makes them ideal for slipping on after you've finished your lengths. Plus, they dry quickly, too. Perforations provide ventilation and easy drainage, so you can even wear these pairs in the gym showers. Check out designs that feature a single piece of foam for slide sandals that feel as seamless as they look.


Be part of our mission


To build a better future, we all need to do our bit. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose comfort sliders with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.