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Older Kids Shorts

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
$70
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
$40
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$35
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
$55
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$35
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
$50
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
$45
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Shorts
$50
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$40
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
$40
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
$30
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$50
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$50
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$40
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
$55
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
$110