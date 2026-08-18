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Women's Hoodies

(62)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Embossed Crew
$120
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
$160
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
$150
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
$160
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Women's Slim Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Women's Slim Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
$140
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
$105
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
$160
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
ACG "Wolf Grid"
ACG "Wolf Grid" Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG "Wolf Grid"
Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
$140
ACG "Wolf Grid"
ACG "Wolf Grid" Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
Recycled Materials
ACG "Wolf Grid"
Women's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top
$140
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
$150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Sport
Nike Studio Fleece Sport Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$150
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
$100
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
$100
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
$100
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
$140
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack' Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight 'Graphic Pack'
Women's Oversized Pullover Logo Hoodie
$120
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
$150
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
Bestseller
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Cropped Crew
$100
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
$120
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$115
Nike Studio Fleece Sport
Nike Studio Fleece Sport Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$90
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
$170
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$150
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
$100
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
$100
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
$100
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
$130
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
$110

Ladies' hoodies & jumpers: Total comfort, zero distractions

Layer up in our women's hoodies. No matter your style, you'll find the right look with fresh colours and prints. Built for comfort so you can focus entirely on your performance, our hoodies and sweatshirts are made to move with you. Whether you're at an outdoor boot camp or hitting the track, we've got you sorted.

Look after your body heat

Cold weather can't stop you. Choose fleece hoodies for women to beat chilly temperatures. For next-level softness, choose jumpers with a brushed interior. For extra coverage, look for styles with thumbholes in the cuffs to protect your hands. Hooded designs help to keep you dry from the first km to the last, while kangaroo pockets give you somewhere to warm up your fingers. Thermal fabric offers instant warmth by locking in your body heat.

Upgrade your sport style

These women's zip hoodies look just as good in your casual wardrobe as they do at the gym. Bold colour-blocking looks fresh, while half-zips and prominent Swoosh logos give some old-school flair. Watch heads turn as you run past in retro tie-dye, or keep things low-key with contrasting details. You'll also find technical fabrics that allow for ventilation and wick away sweat. These clever designs will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're pushing your body.

Find your fit and train your way

If you prefer a roomy and relaxed fit, go for one of our slouchy women's hoodies. These are easy to shrug on over tops and tees, making them ideal for post-training sessions. For something more snug, opt for a form-fitting design that'll support you all the way. Slim-fit sweatshirts with ribbed collars are easy to style and offer structure and warmth, too.

Fine-tune your gear with finishing touches

Check out our women's sports hoodies and find unexpected details. Little touches like 3/4 sleeves are ideal for maintaining the right body temperature when the weather's changing fast. Drawstring hems are useful for personalising your fit and staying warm. Geometric knits add enhanced texture to cold-weather gear, while hidden zips on the sleeves can be kept fastened or undone for added airflow. Choose a design with metallic detailing to give an eye-catching finish to your workout wardrobe.

Women's hoodies that are made for you

There's something for everyone and every sport in our collection of ladies' hoodies. If you're on your way to the gym, get wrapped up in a boyfriend-style hoodie for women. For something less bulky, cropped options with contrasting textures are ideal for year-round comfort. Or maybe you want to mix up your usual staples with lightweight French terry fabric, front-flap pockets and raglan sleeves. Whatever you choose, your new hoodie or jumper will take your performance to new heights.