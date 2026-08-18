Ladies' hoodies & jumpers: Total comfort, zero distractions
Layer up in our women's hoodies. No matter your style, you'll find the right look with fresh colours and prints. Built for comfort so you can focus entirely on your performance, our hoodies and sweatshirts are made to move with you. Whether you're at an outdoor boot camp or hitting the track, we've got you sorted.
Look after your body heat
Cold weather can't stop you. Choose fleece hoodies for women to beat chilly temperatures. For next-level softness, choose jumpers with a brushed interior. For extra coverage, look for styles with thumbholes in the cuffs to protect your hands. Hooded designs help to keep you dry from the first km to the last, while kangaroo pockets give you somewhere to warm up your fingers. Thermal fabric offers instant warmth by locking in your body heat.
Upgrade your sport style
These women's zip hoodies look just as good in your casual wardrobe as they do at the gym. Bold colour-blocking looks fresh, while half-zips and prominent Swoosh logos give some old-school flair. Watch heads turn as you run past in retro tie-dye, or keep things low-key with contrasting details. You'll also find technical fabrics that allow for ventilation and wick away sweat. These clever designs will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're pushing your body.
Find your fit and train your way
If you prefer a roomy and relaxed fit, go for one of our slouchy women's hoodies. These are easy to shrug on over tops and tees, making them ideal for post-training sessions. For something more snug, opt for a form-fitting design that'll support you all the way. Slim-fit sweatshirts with ribbed collars are easy to style and offer structure and warmth, too.
Fine-tune your gear with finishing touches
Check out our women's sports hoodies and find unexpected details. Little touches like 3/4 sleeves are ideal for maintaining the right body temperature when the weather's changing fast. Drawstring hems are useful for personalising your fit and staying warm. Geometric knits add enhanced texture to cold-weather gear, while hidden zips on the sleeves can be kept fastened or undone for added airflow. Choose a design with metallic detailing to give an eye-catching finish to your workout wardrobe.
Women's hoodies that are made for you
There's something for everyone and every sport in our collection of ladies' hoodies. If you're on your way to the gym, get wrapped up in a boyfriend-style hoodie for women. For something less bulky, cropped options with contrasting textures are ideal for year-round comfort. Or maybe you want to mix up your usual staples with lightweight French terry fabric, front-flap pockets and raglan sleeves. Whatever you choose, your new hoodie or jumper will take your performance to new heights.