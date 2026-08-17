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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

(36)
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
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Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
$120
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$55
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$110
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Cargo Trousers
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Wide-Leg Trousers
$55
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
$60
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
$40
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$40
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$65
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose-Trousers
$85
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$55
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
$60
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
$45
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
$55
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
$105
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
$90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Joggers
$60
Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
$75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$50
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
$85
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
$110
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
$90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Joggers
$60
Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
$75
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$50
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
$85
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
$110
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off