Air Force 1 trainers: unleash your potential
Air Force 1s have come a long way since their debut as the first on-court shoe to feature Nike Air technology. But despite this, the cultural icon stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history.
This sneaker-head favourite delivers lasting comfort, while its padded ankle and tongue make for a soft ride. The rubber sole features the iconic circular pattern for durable traction. Originally designed for performance hoops, Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight, all-day comfort.
Check out more of the legendary Air Force family – shop our men's, women's and kids' collections now, or design your own with Air Force 1 By You.