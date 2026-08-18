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Older Kids Lifestyle Shorts

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
$70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Shorts
$50