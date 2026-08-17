Women's Basketball

(135)
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$200
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
$140
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Just In
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$230
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Bestseller
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$220
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
$70
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Book 2 "Tiger Camo" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Basketball Shoes
$210
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
$120
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$200
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$200
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
$210
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
$140
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
$180
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$270
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
$320
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Basketball Shoes
$270
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike
Nike Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$65
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Basketball Shoes
$270
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
$220
Nike
Nike Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$65
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike G.T. Cut 'Dylan Harper x TITAN'
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$200
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
$150
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