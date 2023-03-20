Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Basketball

      ShoesSports BrasHoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSocksAccessories & Equipment
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Air Jordan XXXVII Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII
      Basketball Shoes
      $260
      Nike Precision 5
      Nike Precision 5 Basketball Shoe
      Nike Precision 5
      Basketball Shoe
      $100
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou Women's Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Satou
      Women's Basketball Shoes
      $280
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2 Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Cosmic Unity 2
      Basketball Shoes
      $220
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy" Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon "Legacy"
      Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
      $180
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Jordan x Billie Eilish Women's T-shirt
      Available in SNEAKRS
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Women's T-shirt
      $70
      Nike Elite Mid
      Nike Elite Mid Basketball Socks
      Nike Elite Mid
      Basketball Socks
      $25
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      $100
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $95
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Jordan Essentials
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs' Basketball Shoes
      Nike Air Deldon 'Deldon Designs'
      Basketball Shoes
      $180
      Nike Court Vision Alta
      Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Alta
      Women's Shoes
      $120
      Jordan One Take 4
      Jordan One Take 4 Basketball Shoes
      Jordan One Take 4
      Basketball Shoes
      $150
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      $45
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $80
      Jordan
      Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      Bestseller
      Jordan
      Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      $35
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      $110
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Elite Crew
      Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
      Nike Elite Crew
      Basketball Socks
      $25
      Jordan
      Jordan Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Jordan
      Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Kyrie Low 5
      Kyrie Low 5 Basketball Shoes
      Kyrie Low 5
      Basketball Shoes
      $160
      Nike Elite Xmas
      Nike Elite Xmas Basketball Crew Socks
      Nike Elite Xmas
      Basketball Crew Socks
      $15
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low Basketball Shoes
      Air Jordan XXXVII Low
      Basketball Shoes
      $250
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $120
      Related Stories