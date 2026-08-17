Women's Sneakers

Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
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Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Air Max Phenomena
Nike Air Max Phenomena Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Phenomena
Women's Shoes
$220
Race Day Ready
Race Day Ready
Gear Up for Race Day
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Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
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Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
$210
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
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Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
$200
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
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Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
$320
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
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Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
$220
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
+1
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Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
$240
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
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Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
+1
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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
$250
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential Women's Shoe
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Essential
Women's Shoe
$180
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+7
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Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
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Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
$150
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan Mule
Women's Shoes
$220
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
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Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
$100
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
$260
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
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Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+9
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$220
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White' Basketball Shoes
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Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
$200
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Women's sports shoes: Ultimate Nike performance

You're a runner. A weightlifter. A passionate footy player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. A streetwear standout. Whatever your passion, our women's sneakers are built to help you crush your goals and step out in style. Expect carefully designed details, such as custom tread patterns, iconic colourways and engineered uppers that support your foot through every stride and movement.

Lightweight uppers

Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our sneakers for women with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in drizzly weather? We have specialist sneakers with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort even in challenging conditions.

Supportive inner soles

Specialist sports shoes for women are designed to cushion impacts and help protect your muscles and joints as you train. Our acclaimed Nike Air units provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the midsole's padding soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for ladies' sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.

Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential

Our women's sports shoes come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footy fixture? Our women's fashion sneakers collection is both stylish and functional, including football boots in a variety of colours with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.

Are women's sneakers the same size as men's?

Because women's feet are often shaped differently from men's, we make our ladies' size range to suit. Generally, sneakers and shoes for women are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is similar in width from heel to toe and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, making the right support crucial.