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Women's sports shoes: Ultimate Nike performance
You're a runner. A weightlifter. A passionate footy player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. A streetwear standout. Whatever your passion, our women's sneakers are built to help you crush your goals and step out in style. Expect carefully designed details, such as custom tread patterns, iconic colourways and engineered uppers that support your foot through every stride and movement.
Lightweight uppers
Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our sneakers for women with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in drizzly weather? We have specialist sneakers with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort even in challenging conditions.
Supportive inner soles
Specialist sports shoes for women are designed to cushion impacts and help protect your muscles and joints as you train. Our acclaimed Nike Air units provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the midsole's padding soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for ladies' sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.
Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential
Our women's sports shoes come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footy fixture? Our women's fashion sneakers collection is both stylish and functional, including football boots in a variety of colours with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.
Are women's sneakers the same size as men's?
Because women's feet are often shaped differently from men's, we make our ladies' size range to suit. Generally, sneakers and shoes for women are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is similar in width from heel to toe and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, making the right support crucial.