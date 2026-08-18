BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL

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Women's Basketball Shoes

Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$200
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
$140
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
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KD19
Basketball Shoes
$230
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
NIKE RUNNING SHOE FINDER
Discover your match.
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A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$220
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Book 2 "Tiger Camo" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Basketball Shoes
$210
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
$160
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$200
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$200
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$200
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
$210
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$280
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
$140
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$230
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
$180
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$270
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
$320
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
$210
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Kay Yow" PER
Basketball Shoes
$270
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
$220
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Triple White'
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Old Glory'
Basketball Shoes
20% off

Basketball shoes for women: leap and land with confidence

On and off the court, you need footwear that lets you make all the right moves. Our women's basketball shoes are true game-changers. Think superior padding that delivers support where you need it. Soft foam midsoles for a cushioned ride. Lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down. You'll find everything from bold, vibrant hues to neutral tones—all stamped with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of world-class quality.

However you like to play the game, our women's basketball shoes give you the tools you need to get to work. Moulded designs ensure stability during quick movements and soft landings. Responsive cushioning comes courtesy of Nike Air Zoom technology, so our ladies' basketball shoes keep their shape under impact. This creates a quick rebound and a feeling of pure bounce when you're going for the dunk.

Our women's shoes for basketball are sleek and sculpted, letting you move smoothly from baseline to baseline. Think Nike Flyknit uppers, which are super lightweight and engineered for a precise fit. They offer a seamless, second-skin feeling and exceptional breathability—so all you have to focus on is your performance. Reinforced stitching at the sides keeps your feet secure, and rubber outsoles bend and flex with your feet. Some of the best women's basketball sneakers feature our classic herringbone pattern, providing traction you can count on, and allowing you to switch direction with ease.