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Older Kids Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(44)
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
$55
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$75

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$75

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
$85
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$65
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Just In
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$65

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Quarter-Zip Top
$70

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$75

20% Off at Cart

Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$75
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Erling Haaland Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Erling Haaland Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$60

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
$55

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
$55
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
$75
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130

20% Off at Cart

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$75

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$60
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$60

20% Off at Cart

Australia Club
Australia Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Australia Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$80

20% Off at Cart

Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
$85
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
$110

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$85

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$85

20% Off at Cart

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
30% off