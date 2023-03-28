Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Women's Tights & Leggings

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      High-Waisted
      Icon 
      (0)
      Support Level 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Pockets
      Reflective
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Dance
      American Football
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $130
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      $60
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      $65
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $65
      Nike Premium Leggings
      Nike Premium Leggings
      Find Your Feel
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $130
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      $55
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      $60
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Plus size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Plus size)
      $55
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      $45
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      $65
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      $70
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $80
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      $110
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Bike Shorts (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Bike Shorts (Plus Size)
      $45
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      $55
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      $75
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $75
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      $110
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Nike Epic Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings
      Nike Epic Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings
      $115
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      $55