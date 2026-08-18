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  2. Accessories & Equipment
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  3. Bags & Backpacks

Women's Backpacks

Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
$120
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
$125
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
$130
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Backpack (25L)
$160
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Shoebox Bag
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Shoebox Bag
$75
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Waist pack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Waist pack (3L)
$55
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Basketball Shoe Bag (14L)
$55
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's waistpack
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women's waistpack
$75
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L)
Nike Academy
Football Gymsack (18L)
$30
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Just In
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
$90
Nike Hayward
Nike Hayward Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward
Backpack (26L)
$70
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
$50
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
$90
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
$60
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
$50
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
$40
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
$65
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
$55
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Hip Pack
+1
NikeSKIMS
Women's Hip Pack
$85
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
NikeSKIMS
Women’s Puffer Gym Bag
$232
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
$55
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
$110
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
$85
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
$40

Women's bags & backpacks: get ready for the journey

Get all your gear organised with our selection of women's backpacks and sports bags. A compact rucksack is an ideal pick if you're fitting in a pre-work run or after-office training session. Look out for sectioned interiors to keep clean and dirty clothes separate, and zipped pockets to secure smaller valuables. For runners, we have compact crossbody bags with just enough room for your keys, phone and energy gels. Heading off on a challenging trek or overnight camping trip? Our large women's backpacks combine durable, lightweight designs with generous storage capacities.

Our Nike backpacks for women come with plenty of thoughtful touches to support your training routine. Padded straps in wide, ergonomic shapes are designed to spread the load, so you stay comfortable. You'll also find practical grab handles on the top for extra carrying options. If you'll be wearing your bag outdoors, look out for water-resistant finishes that help protect your belongings. Need to combine your workout and office gear? Cushioned compartments keep your laptop safely stowed.

Get ready for competitive matches, tough studio classes and challenging workouts with our ladies' gym bags. We make them in generous sizes that provide plenty of room for racquets, mats and other essentials. Inside, multiple compartments help everything stay tidy. If you'll be training out on the field, you can add a shoe bag to keep your muddy boots separate. Choose from an assortment of hard-shell and flexible women's sports bags to suit your preferences.