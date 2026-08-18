Women's bags & backpacks: get ready for the journey
Get all your gear organised with our selection of women's backpacks and sports bags. A compact rucksack is an ideal pick if you're fitting in a pre-work run or after-office training session. Look out for sectioned interiors to keep clean and dirty clothes separate, and zipped pockets to secure smaller valuables. For runners, we have compact crossbody bags with just enough room for your keys, phone and energy gels. Heading off on a challenging trek or overnight camping trip? Our large women's backpacks combine durable, lightweight designs with generous storage capacities.
Our Nike backpacks for women come with plenty of thoughtful touches to support your training routine. Padded straps in wide, ergonomic shapes are designed to spread the load, so you stay comfortable. You'll also find practical grab handles on the top for extra carrying options. If you'll be wearing your bag outdoors, look out for water-resistant finishes that help protect your belongings. Need to combine your workout and office gear? Cushioned compartments keep your laptop safely stowed.
Get ready for competitive matches, tough studio classes and challenging workouts with our ladies' gym bags. We make them in generous sizes that provide plenty of room for racquets, mats and other essentials. Inside, multiple compartments help everything stay tidy. If you'll be training out on the field, you can add a shoe bag to keep your muddy boots separate. Choose from an assortment of hard-shell and flexible women's sports bags to suit your preferences.