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Older Kids Jackets

(16)
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
$100
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
$120
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
$80
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
$80
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Tracksuit Jacket
$85
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
$80
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
$60
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
$90
Nike Park26
Nike Park26 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Park26
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
$50
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
$130
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
$80
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
$100
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Repel Coaches' Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Repel Coaches' Jacket
$85
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
30% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
30% off