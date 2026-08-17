Older Kids

(362)
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
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Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
$130
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$60
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
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Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
$190
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
$140
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
$100
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$160
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$45
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
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Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$130
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
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Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
$130
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
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Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
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Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
$120
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$120
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$70
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$150
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
$130
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$40
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$70
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$55
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
$110
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
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Nike Everyday Cushioned
Older Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
$35
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
$70
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$30
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$65
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
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Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$50
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
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Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
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Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$170
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
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Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
$40
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$50
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
$60
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
$55
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$35
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
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Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
$70
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$30
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
$65
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
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Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$50
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$170
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
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Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
$40
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$50
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro LOTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
$60
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top
$55
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
$55
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$35
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150