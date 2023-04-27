Skip to main content
      Lifestyle
        2. /
      Clothing
        3. /
      Hoodies & Pullovers

      Kids Lifestyle Hoodies & Pullovers

      Kids 
      Boys
      Gender 
      Shop by Price 
      Size Range 
      More Sizes 
      Color 
      Best For 
      Brand 
      Material 
      Fleece 
      Sports & Activities 
      Lifestyle
      Technology 
      Fit 
      Sleeve Length 
      Neck Style 
      Closure Type 
      Lining 
      Features 
      Benefits 
      Athletes 
      Kids Age 
      Big Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
      $58
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $60
      Nike Active Joy French Terry Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Active Joy French Terry Pullover Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Active Joy French Terry Pullover Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $52
      Nike Snack Pack Pullover
      Nike Snack Pack Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Snack Pack Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $52
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $85
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' French Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' French Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      $55
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Little Kids' Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Little Kids' Crew
      $42
      Nike Graphic Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Graphic Pullover Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Graphic Pullover Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $48
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Little Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sports Essentials Pullover
      Nike Sports Essentials Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sports Essentials Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $48
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Big Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      $50
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Little Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      $44
      Nike I.A.I.R. Icon Fleece Hoodie
      Nike I.A.I.R. Icon Fleece Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike I.A.I.R. Icon Fleece Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Boys') Crew
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      $100
      Nike "Let's Be Real" Pullover Hoodie
      Nike "Let's Be Real" Pullover Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike "Let's Be Real" Pullover Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $52
      Nike XO Swoosh Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike XO Swoosh Full-Zip Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike XO Swoosh Full-Zip Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $52
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ Pullover Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids’ Pullover Hoodie
      $50
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Crew Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Crew Sweatshirt
      $40
      Nike Sportswear Club Marble Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Marble Fleece Pullover Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Marble Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Printed Club Pullover
      Nike Printed Club Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Nike Printed Club Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      $48
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Top