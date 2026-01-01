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Weightlifting Shorts(12)

Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV 6" Shorts
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 6" Shorts
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 5" Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 5" Shorts
¥4,510
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 3" Biker Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥10,340
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 6" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Nike Dri-FIT Form Men's 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Men's 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)

20% Off Listed Price

Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 5" Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Knit Training Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)

30% Off Listed Price

Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)