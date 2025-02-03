  1. Tennis
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

Tennis Shorts

ShoesTops & T-ShirtsShortsJackets & VestsHoodies & PulloversPants & TightsSkirts & DressesAccessories & Equipment
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Tennis
Fit 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Clothing 
(0)
NikeCourt Advantage
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Tennis Shorts
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Victory
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 9" Tennis Shorts
¥7,370
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Go
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
¥8,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeCourt Heritage
undefined undefined
NikeCourt Heritage
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Tennis Shorts
¥7,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
¥7,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
¥8,470
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCourt Slam
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
¥12,210
(Tax Incl.)