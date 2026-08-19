  1. Yoga
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights

Pockets Yoga Pants and Tights

(9)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited Men's Tapered Leg Versatile Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
Men's Tapered Leg Versatile Pants
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price