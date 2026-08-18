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Pockets Training & Gym Pants and Tights

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Pants
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
¥12,430
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
+2
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
¥15,180
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Therma Sphere
Nike Therma Sphere Men's Therma-FIT Water-Repellent Winterized Fitness Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma Sphere
Men's Therma-FIT Water-Repellent Winterized Fitness Joggers
¥10,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Wide-Leg Pants
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Wide-Leg Pants
¥15,400
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 26" Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 26" Leggings
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
¥11,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Pants
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Pants
¥15,400
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Big Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Pants
¥4,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT Men's Tapered Training Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT
Men's Tapered Training Pants
¥7,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Pants
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Open-Hem Versatile Pants
¥7,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
¥9,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pants
¥4,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
¥4,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited Men's Tapered Leg Versatile Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
Men's Tapered Leg Versatile Pants
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price