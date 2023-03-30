Skip to main content
      Mens Knee Length Basketball Shorts

      Knee Length
      Men
      Sports & Activities 
      (1)
      Length 
      (1)
      Knee Length
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      ¥4,620
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      ¥3,520
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5 Men's 11" Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Men's 11" Basketball Shorts
      ¥3,599
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike
      Nike Men's 6" Premium Basketball Shorts
      Nike
      Men's 6" Premium Basketball Shorts
      ¥10,099
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      ¥3,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
      Team 31 Courtside
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
      ¥5,299
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price