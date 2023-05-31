Skip to main content
      Lifestyle
        2. /
      Clothing
        3. /
      Tops & T-Shirts

      Lifestyle Tops & T-Shirts

      Men
      Women
      Girls
      Lifestyle
      Nike x Off-White™
      Nike x Off-White™ Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike x Off-White™
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥7,480
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Men's T-Shirt
      Jordan Jumpman
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥4,400
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      ¥8,580
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike
      Nike Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike
      Short-Sleeve Top
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Polo
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Polo
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear Max90
      Nike Sportswear Max90 Men's T-Shirt
      Member Access
      Nike Sportswear Max90
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike x Travis Scott
      Nike x Travis Scott T-Shirt
      Nike x Travis Scott
      T-Shirt
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Club
      Nike Club Men's Polo
      Nike Club
      Men's Polo
      ¥6,050
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Nitro
      Jordan Nitro Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Nitro
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      ¥6,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear A.I.R. Icon Fleece
      Big Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      ¥5,699
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥2,970
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥6,820
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥5,170
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
      Sold Out
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's T-Shirt
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      ¥7,370
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Swoosh
      Men's 1/2-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      ¥15,180
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
      ¥5,720
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan x Shelflife
      Jordan x Shelflife Men's T-Shirt
      Jordan x Shelflife
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥6,270
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike x Off-White™
      Nike x Off-White™ Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike x Off-White™
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan x DJ Khaled
      Jordan x DJ Khaled Men's T-Shirt
      Jordan x DJ Khaled
      Men's T-Shirt
      ¥6,820
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Be True
      Nike Be True Fleece Hoodie
      Coming Soon
      Nike Be True
      Fleece Hoodie
      ¥12,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Nike Be True
      Nike Be True Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Coming Soon
      Nike Be True
      Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      ¥6,820
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Faded Flight Tee
      Jordan Faded Flight Tee Little Kids' T-Shirt
      Just In
      Jordan Faded Flight Tee
      Little Kids' T-Shirt
      ¥2,420
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan MJ Essentials Printed Tee
      Jordan MJ Essentials Printed Tee Big Kids' (Boys) T-Shirt
      Just In
      Jordan MJ Essentials Printed Tee
      Big Kids' (Boys) T-Shirt
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)